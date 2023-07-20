Reuters

At least two people and an armed attacker were killed and six others wounded in a shooting in New Zealand’s largest city of Auckland on Thursday, hours ahead of the opening match of the Women’s soccer World Cup in the city. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the soccer tournament would proceed as planned, adding the shooting appeared to be the actions of an individual and that police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident. “There was no identified political or ideological motivation for the shooting and therefore no national security risk,” Hipkins said during a televised media briefing. There would be no change to New Zealand’s security threat level although there would be an increased police presence in the city, he said. Police said the shooter, armed with a pump-action shot gun, moved through the building site and, after reaching the upper levels, “contained himself within the elevator shaft.”

