At today’s preliminary hearing, the judge will decide if there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial.

San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley said when she interrogated David DePape, he revealed that he had other political targets. DePape said he planned to kidnap Hunter Biden, who lives in Malibu, California, so he could talk to Hunter about “all the corruption” in Washington, Hurley testified.

DePape said he planned to travel to Los Angeles to confront Biden at home. (As the son of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden is protected by Secret Service agents at his Malibu mansion.)

DePape also said he planned to target California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Hurley testified.

DePape told Hurley that he was on a “suicide mission” and would do whatever it took to stop Congress’ “corruption and lies.” Hurley said, in addition to Newsom and Hunter Biden, DePape also had two more targets:

Actor Tom Hanks

Feminist author Gale Breen

Prosecutors just said they will not call on any other witnesses. We don’t know yet if the defense will call any witnesses. The judge called for a lunch recess. Court will resume after the lunch break.

