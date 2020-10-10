Gateway Pundit:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday dropped a little October surprise said his department has Hillary Clinton’s ‘deleted’ emails and will release them before the election.

“We’re getting them out,” Pompeo told Fox News Dana Perino.

“We’ll get all of this information out so the American people can see them,” Pompeo said. “There will be more to see before the election.”

“You will remember there was classified information on a private server. It should never have been there. Hillary Clinton should never have done that. It is unacceptable behavior.”

Earlier this week Trump lashed out at Mike Pompeo for withholding the release of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

“He’s running the State Department,” Trump said earlier this week on “Fox and Friends.”

“Forget about the fact they were classified. Let’s Go. Maybe Mike Pompeo finally finds them, okay.”

