The Post Millennial:

It has been revealed that Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners was managing director, was one of the main financial backers for a company that funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

It has been revealed that Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP), of which Hunter Biden was managing director, was one of the main financial backers for a company that partnered with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Metabiota. Metabiota has partnered with both EcoHealth Alliance and with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Financial reports show that, in Jun. 2015, RSTP did a round of capital funding for Metabiota, which brought in around $30 million.

According to the National Pulse‘sNatalie Winters, Metabiota is described as a “unique company with a pioneering effort to protect the world from the spread of epidemics,” and that they “assess epidemic risks in viral hot spots and provide strategies to help mitigate the spread of infectious diseases.”

Metabiota was already partnered with EcoHealth Alliance under an umbrella bringing several related companies together in the year 2014. This umbrella eventually led to a study on bat infectious diseases in China.

A document describing the projects which were under the umbrella, according to the Pulse, states specifically that “Sensitive and broadly reactive RT-PCR assays were performed at Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chinese Academy of Sciences.”

The Pulse goes on to state that “researchers from EcoHealth Alliance and Metabiota have also collaborated on presentations on how to ‘live safely with bats‘ and studies linking emerging infectious disease outbreaks to wildlife trade facilities including ‘wet markets.'”

The international community has called for an investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology for alleged responsibility into the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

More at The Post Millennial