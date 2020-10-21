The Post Millennial:

Tonight on News Max TV, Guiliani showed a text message from Hunter to his father wherein he talked about his sister-in-law, “who for quite some time was his lover,” he said. He reads the message on Newsmax, saying that “she told my therapist that I was sexually inappropriate” in reference to FaceTiming naked with an underage girl.

Guiliani said additionally that there were a number of photographs, and that together with Bernie Kerick, he turned the evidence over to Delaware authorities.

It has been nearly a week since the New York Post released the first round of information as to the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop that was recovered from a Delaware repair shop.

DEVELOPING: @RudyGiuliani displays a "very, very sensitive" alleged text message from Hunter Biden, which he claims to have handed over to the Delaware state police. @gregkellyusa https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/nzbzAb9QbF — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 20, 2020

BREAKING: @RudyGiuliani announces he has turned over Hunter Biden hard drive to Delaware State Police due to pictures of underage girls and inappropriate text messages — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 20, 2020

