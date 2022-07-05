Gateway Pundit

Police arrested Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo III’, age 22, yesterday following the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Crimo killed six and injured over 20 more individuals at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. On Tuesday The Gateway Pundit uncovered information indicating Crimo is a radical progressive with ties to Antifa, progressive groups, and the occult. Looking over information that was collected following the deadly shooting, it is evident the Highland Park 4th of July parade killer, Bobby Crimo, has a very dark background. We reported on the shooter yesterday when he was confirmed as a person of interest. Now we have information tying Crimo to progressives, socialists, Antifa and the occult. Crimo’s social network and lifestyle are all related to the progressive movement. Crimo has ties to the Democratic Socialists of America as noted by the tattoo on his neck. This is the largest and fastest-growing socialist organization in the US. Crimo also has ties to Antifa. In one picture on social media, he shares his dark Antifa outfit. Throughout his social media posts he shares Antifa and progressive symbology. Evidence reveals Crimo is not a Trump supporter. He makes fun of Trump and his followers in his social media posts. Crimo attended a Trump event dressed up as ‘Where’s Waldo’ outfit. This appears to be sarcasm and an attack on President 45 who may also be President 47. His social media posts appear as if he wants to kill President 47.

