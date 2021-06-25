Just the News:

Sentencing follows three-week trial in which Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder and two lesser charges.

Minnesota judge Peter Cahill on Friday sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 22-and-a-half years in prison for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd.

The state recommendation based on the crime was 12 and a half years, however other experts expected 20-25 years based on the severity of the case. The judge ruled 22.5 years because it was 12 and a half years based on state guidelines and then an additional 10 years for the severity.

Family members of George Floyd gave victim statements, requesting maximum time without chance of parole for Chauvin. Chauvin’s mother Carolyn Pawlenty spoke on his behalf.

Chauvin decided not to speak except to say that more information will be coming that will hopefully give the family some peace of mind.

A jury in April found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, at the conclusion of a three-week trial that gained national attention.

Because of Minnesota statutes, Chauvin was only sentenced for the most serious charge of second-degree unintentional murder, which has a maximum of 40 years in prison. However, the prosecution only asked for 30 years according to the Associated Press. This is partly because this was a first offense for Chauvin.

More at Just the News