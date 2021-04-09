The Gateway Pundit:

A Biden EXECUTIVE ORDER has created a commission to look into packing the Supreme Court.

THE QUESTION HE REFUSED TO ANSWER DURING THE CAMPAIGN. BUT WE ALL KNEW THE ANSWER.

The Democrats are looking for a way to cancel out conservatives that were appointed during the Trump administration.

The court is currently made up of six conservative justices and three liberals, after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

“President Biden on Friday will order a 180-day study of adding seats to the Supreme Court, making good on a campaign-year promise to establish a bipartisan commission to examine the potentially explosive subjects of expanding the court or setting term limits for justices, White House officials said,” according to a report from the New York Times. “The president acted under pressure from activists pushing for more seats to alter the ideological balance of the court after President Donald J. Trump appointed three justices, including one to a seat that Republicans had blocked his predecessor, Barack Obama, from filling for almost a year.”

According to his executive order issued on Friday, Biden will create a 36-member commission to look into potential consequences of changing the size of the court.

“The issue of whether to alter the size of the court, which has been set at nine members since just after the Civil War, is highly charged, particularly at a moment when Congress is almost evenly divided between the two parties. An attempt by Mr. Biden to increase the number of justices would require approval of Congress and would be met by fierce opposition,” the Times report continues.

The commission will be lead by Bob Bauer, former White House counsel for Barack Obama, and Cristina Rodriguez, who was deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel for Obama.

