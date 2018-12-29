THE MIRROR:

Conservative US writer and commentator Bre Payton has died from swine flu aged 26.

Payton, who wrote for online magazine The Federalist, was found unconscious on Thursday by friend, Morgan Murtaugh.

She later died in hospital from H1N1 flu and meningitis.

The H1N1 flu virus is an influenza virus subtype, more commonly known as swine flu.

In 2009, the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic – with children and young adults among those particularly affected.

Payton made several appearances for Fox News, and also appeared on other major channels, including the BBC and CNN, reports the BBC.