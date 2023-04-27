Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday said he supported establishing a currency for trade between BRICS countries, a group that includes his nation as well as Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“I am in favor of creating, within the BRICS, a trading currency between our countries, just like the Europeans created the euro,” Lula said in a speech during a trip to Spain, without providing further details.

The leftist leader added that he would also support a potential shared trading unit for South American nations.

It was not the first time Lula floated the idea of a common currency, having previously said in a trip to China that such a measure could help developing countries depend less on the U.S. dollar.

Earlier this year he had also suggested that Brazil and Argentina could establish a shared unit of value for bilateral trade. Argentina has long suffered from a series of challenges, including a lack of dollars and inflation of more than 100%.

