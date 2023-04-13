Brazil’s radical leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday for a two-day visit to China that will conclude with a meeting with dictator Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday.

The Brazilian government seeks to “relaunch its relations to China,” which has been the South American country’s main trading partner since 2009. Lula’s trip to China was originally scheduled for late March, but was postponed after the Brazilian president was diagnosed with pneumonia.

According to reports from Chinese state media, Brazil may be preparing to join China’s predatory Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) debt trap program.

The Brazilian presidential office informed on Monday that Lula’s agenda in China will kick off in Shanghai on Thursday morning (local time) with his participation in the inauguration ceremony of former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as the head of the BRICS trade bloc’s development bank, a competitor to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). BRICS is a coalition consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Rousseff, who was Lula’s political protegé, was impeached and removed from office in 2016 over corruption allegations. The Brazilian president is slated to meet with Chinese businessmen on that day before traveling to Beijing.

