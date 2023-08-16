Brazil’s Lula Asks America for More ‘Green’ Funds After Snubbing Biden at Amazon Summit

Brazilian radical leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Monday that he hopes to see more American investments in Brazil’s green energy projects one week after failing to invite President Joe Biden to an environmental summit despite Biden pledging $500 million to Lula’s Amazon fund. Lula said that he expected U.S. “green” investments to help both countries “drive the energy transition forward.”

The Brazilian president made his remarks during the latest issue of Conversa con o Presidente (“Talk with the President”), a weekly show broadcast through the state-owned Canal Gov television channel and on both Lula’s and the Brazilian government’s social media accounts. “[Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando] Haddad showed us that it is possible, through a very strong energy and climate transition, to bring money from abroad for investment here in Brazil,” Lula said. “I hope that the United States is also embedded in this idea.” Last week, Lula launched the “Growth Acceleration Plan” (PAC), an ambitious program that seeks to attain upwards of 1.7 trillion Brazilian reais ($347.5 billion) over the next four years in Infrastructure works to “fulfill the role of putting the State’s capacity at the service of the Brazilian population’s dreams of a better life.” The program also includes provisions towards Brazil’s “green” energy transition.

READ MORE