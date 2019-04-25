THE SUN:

AN isolated Brazilian tribe hidden deep in the Amazon rainforest has vowed to “take up bows and arrows” against government forces threatening their territory with deforestation.

The Arara clan in the Para area of the forest warned “there could be deaths” if Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro refuses to stop hacking down trees for trade.

Bolsonaro, a far-right champion of tree felling and a climate change sceptic, has said he wouldn’t give up “one centimetre more” of land to indigenous communities.

Since he came to power in January, illegal logging on Arara lands – which cover an area the size of 264,000 football pitches – has intensified, according to outraged natives.

Tribe chief Tatji Arara, 41, told reporters: “Every day, we find new trees cut down. I’ve never seen anything like this.

“Bolsonaro is poisoning the spirit of the people. Lots of people think he will take our land, but we won’t let him.

“If the illegal extraction of wood continues, our warriors will take up their bows and arrows. There could be deaths.”