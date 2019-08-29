MSN:

As flames burn through Brazil’s rainforest, its inhabitants are at risk of losing their homes. The fires pose a serious threat to the Amazon’s delicate balance of ecosystems, putting pressure on already endangered species of animals.

Expect a significant loss of wildlife, says Roberto Troya, Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The Amazon contains one in 10 known species on earth, including at least 40,000 plant species and more than 400 mammal, 300 reptile, 400 amphibian and 3,000 freshwater fish species, according to the WWF.

While it is impossible to know which species are at risk until scientists assess the size and distribution of the fires and animal populations, we already know that animals native to the Amazon are not adapted to cope with such blazes.

Mazeika Sullivan, an ecologist and environmental scientist from Ohio State University who has done fieldwork in the Colombian Amazon, tells CNN that many of the animals that inhabit the rainforest “have not evolved with fire in their evolutionary backdrop.” This will make it harder for them to cope, compared to some North American species who have adapted to ecosystems where fires are commonplace, he says. The North American black-backed woodpecker, for instance, is a fire-adapted bird which preys on wood-boring beetles which inhabit burned trees.

“We know (the Amazon fires) will have a large effect on multiple populations of different animals,” Sullivan tells CNN, adding that the fires could put pressure on species that are already endangered, such as the white-cheeked spider monkey, Milton’s titi monkey and Mura’s saddleback tamarin.

As hollow standing trees burn, the mammal and bird species that nest in their cavities are displaced, with nowhere to go, according to Germán Mejía, a biologist with the Amazon Conservation Team, a non-profit organization that works to conserve the Amazon’s biodiversity.