NEW YORK POST:

Shocking video has emerged of prisoners in Brazil playing soccer with the decapitated heads of rivals in the aftermath of a massive riot that killed at least 57 inmates, according to a report.

The chilling footage appears to show the barbaric prisoners kicking around the severed heads at the Altamira Regional Recovery Center in the northern state of Para, according to The Sun of the UK.

Officials said 16 prisoners were decapitated in the free-for-all between the Rio de Janeiro-based Comando Vermelho and a local criminal group known as Comando Classe A.