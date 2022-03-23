NEW YORK POST:

Three men were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Manhattan spa over the weekend, police said.

The masked crooks ripped off Rescue Spa on East 19th Street in the Flatiron District on Saturday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. police said.

The trio took $3,129 worth of products from the shelves before heading for the exit, according to police.

One of the suspects kicked a female employee when she confronted him near the door, security video shows.

The entire heist lasted just 14 seconds, according to the footage.

Organized robberies of luxury stores had soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, as large groups of shoplifters ransack boutiques, grab high-value merchandise and flee before police can arrive.

