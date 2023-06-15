They’re the Kardashians of the coyote world.

Migrant-smuggling “influencers” are cashing in on a dangerous, multibillion-dollar industry by brazenly advertising illegal transportation into the US — for more than $10,000 per person — with slickly produced TikTok videos, The Post has learned.

The cartel-linked human smugglers, known as coyotes in Spanish, post high-quality promo videos showing them escorting migrants across rivers and customers smiling inside secret “stash houses” once purportedly over the border.

The social media-savvy outlaws have public profiles on sites such as TikTok and YouTube, where they flaunt their schemes — which make a mockery of the US immigration system — under the noses of border protection officers.

Anyone can open their phone and with a few clicks talk to a coyote via their social media account and receive a quote for slipping an immigrant illegally into the US, The Post has found.

READ MORE