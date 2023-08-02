Brazen bandits caught on video fleeing from LA Gucci store with luxury goods

Shocking video captured the moment a brazen band of bandits sprinted out of a Gucci store in Los Angeles after swiping thousands of dollars worth of luxury items – as a security guard walked helplessly behind them.
Nine men wearing hoodies are seen dashing out of the swanky store at the Westfield Century City mall at about 3 p.m. Monday carrying pricey bags and suitcases as onlookers record them on their phones.
One apparent store employee wearing a suit calls 911 and makes a feeble attempt to grab one of the thieves during the chaotic incident.
And a seemingly nonchalant security guard in uniform follows the gang out the door slowly as he makes a phone call – presumably to the cops.
During their flight, some of the men dropped a few items, which those behind them pick up.
They drove off in a white SUV and a red Kia, police told the Los Angeles Times.