Brazen bandits caught on video fleeing from LA Gucci store with luxury goods

Shocking video captured the moment a brazen band of bandits sprinted out of a Gucci store in Los Angeles after swiping thousands of dollars worth of luxury items – as a security guard walked helplessly behind them.

Damn they robbed the Gucci store in Beverly Hills 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Tq3KBwc1Ct — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 1, 2023

Nine men wearing hoodies are seen dashing out of the swanky store at the Westfield Century City mall at about 3 p.m. Monday carrying pricey bags and suitcases as onlookers record them on their phones.

One apparent store employee wearing a suit calls 911 and makes a feeble attempt to grab one of the thieves during the chaotic incident.

And a seemingly nonchalant security guard in uniform follows the gang out the door slowly as he makes a phone call – presumably to the cops.

During their flight, some of the men dropped a few items, which those behind them pick up.

They drove off in a white SUV and a red Kia, police told the Los Angeles Times.

