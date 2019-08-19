NEW YORK POST:

A “nightmare” JFK flight to Miami was delayed for so long that cops had to be summoned after fights broke out between frustrated — and exhausted — passengers.

Delta Flight 2385 sat on the tarmac for nearly eight hours at the Queens airport on Thursday, with things getting out of control when sparring broke out, according to a report by FOX 5 News.

“This has gotten out of control — there are people fighting each other and it’s gotten both verbal and physical,” passenger Juan Andres Ahmad wrote on Twitter. “Police are on the plane! Complete chaos!”

“I understand weather delays and we all want to be safe but this is not about weather but about how Delta has handled it.”

In another tweet, Ahmad said the plane’s captain had “‘no idea’ where the ship’s crew was.”