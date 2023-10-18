Brawl breaks out in Texas court after Frank DeLeon Jr. admits to killing 16-year-old girlfriend Diamond Alvarez

A huge brawl has broken out between the families of a killer and his victim after the mother of the dead teenager called the murderer a ‘monster.’

Frank DeLeon Jr., 20, pleaded guilty during a hearing in a Houston courtroom Tuesday and admitted to fatally shooting his 16-year-old girlfriend Diamond Alvarez 22 times as she walked the family dog in January 2022.

He is scheduled to be sentenced to 45 years in prison. Alvarez’s mom, Anna Machado, spoke during the hearing.

When she finished, she left a witness stand and started to head toward DeLeon. A bailiff restrained her, but Alvarez’s uncle charged at the killer, sparking the fight.

After order was restored, Machado did not regret her words, telling local media: ‘He’s a monster in my eyes. That would never change.

‘Did he look remorseful at all? No. He was laughing at my face. (Like) it’s a joke. A life is not a joke. My daughter’s not a joke.’

READ MORE