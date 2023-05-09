A brawl between several men broke out Sunday afternoon at The Grove shopping center in Beverly Hills, one of the fanciest malls in Los Angeles.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a reported fight at the shopping center in front of the AMC movie theater around 3:38 p.m.



Video shows what appears to be a group of people fighting each other in one of the streets that runs through the popular outdoor mall. A security guard is seen on the outskirts of the brawl as it moves onto a nearby sidewalk. Several people are seen throwing punches, and at one point, a man is seen right in the center getting his shirt ripped off.



A bystander can be heard in the background saying, “Where are the police? Where is security?”

The outlet reported that police eventually escorted the brawlers to their private vehicles and there were no arrests.

The Grove has recently been among those malls hit by mass looting events. In November 2021, it was among several high-end shopping centers in California hit by groups of thieves in smash-and-grab attacks.

