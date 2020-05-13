NY POST

A customer at a Red Lobster who was apparently fed up with a three-hour wait went berserk while demanding a refund and slapping an employee, wild video shows. The unidentified woman is seen shouting for her money back while outside the seafood chain on Mother’s Day in East York, Pennsylvania. The footage, shot by a bystander, shows an employee tossing the woman – who was not wearing a mask at the time — out of the restaurant. She then tries to force her way back inside while screaming to get her “motherf–king” money back, video shows. “I want my money refunded!” the woman said. “You will get it,” one employee replies, the video shows. The woman then cursed out two employees holding her from getting back inside while again repeating that she wanted a refund.

