So much for the happiest place on Earth.

A brawl broke out at Walt Disney World on Monday after one family asked another to move over so they could take a photo in front of the park’s 100th anniversary sign.

Shocking video from inside the park shows the group throwing punches at each other, with one man on the ground, in front of the sign as Disney employees call for backup.

The families were yelling and cursing at each other before the workers and a security officer arrived to split them up, with the man who was on the ground having trouble getting up and opting to stay seated, the footage shows. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person received medical treatment after the fight, but that they declined to press charges.

