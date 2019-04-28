NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

When a hate-filled gunman opened fire inside his San Diego synagogue, Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein kept his cool.

The brave cleric continued preaching the message of the Passover freedom holiday, even after being shot in the hand.

“He continued his speech,” Minoo Anvari, a congregant whose husband was inside the synagogue, told CNN. “We are strong. We are united. They can’t break us.”

The founding rabbi of the Chabad of Poway synagogue — who has deep roots in Brooklyn — was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. One congregant died of her wounds.

Goldstein has served as a Jewish chaplain for the San Diego sheriff’s department.

A 2006 profile on the CrownHeights.info web site describes Goldstein as warm and talkative, with a philosophy of active community involvement.

“I’m on a mission,” Goldstein told the web site. “This rabbi is not a business, not a career. It’s a mission.”