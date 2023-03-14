For years, we have been inundated with messages that the world population is out of control as demographers project the global population to reach 10 billion people. But at some point, the rates will decline. People around the world will become older, leading to huge burdens on social services. Malcolm and Simone Collins are pronatalists fighting to stop the fertility collapse that threatens humanity. The husband and wife team are the elite intellectual leaders of the pronatalist movement, which encourages the bearing of children and support of a higher birth rate to save Western Civilization. Reminiscent of characters from Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, hear Savage in one of his most fascinating interviews to date. We live in a world that is quickly secularizing. How do we fortify our society against the erosion and assault on our traditions?

