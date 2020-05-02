Breitbart:

A firefighter in Lake Orion, Michigan, is being hailed a hero after he saved a family’s beloved pet on Sunday.

When the Orion Township Fire Department’s firefighters got a call about a vehicle on fire with a dog trapped inside it, they immediately responded, according to the Oakland Press.

The truck’s owners had left their golden retriever, Max, inside the vehicle while they grocery shopped at the Kroger store located on M-24.

Once the first responders arrived at the store’s parking lot and found the truck, firefighter Derek Welch bravely approached the burning vehicle and pulled Max out to safety.

