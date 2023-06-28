A brave armed employee discharged his firearm to stop a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Friday, saving countless lives. But local government officials are covering up this vigilant citizen’s heroic action for unspecified reasons.

As KTNV reported, an active shooter entered the Turnberry Towers and started firing off shots toward the front desk. A witness said the shooter was wearing a helmet and had an AR-15 and other weapons in his possession when he made entry.

It was at that moment the would-be assassin got an unexpected surprise: an armed employee. The unidentified law-abiding citizen drew on the shooter and caused him to flee by shooting out the inner glass.

The employee, who has not been identified, drew on the would-be mass murderer, causing him to flee by shooting out the inner glass. Right before the shooter reaches the outer door to escape into the street and potentially gun down other people, he collapses after taking several bullets in the back as noted by Redstate.com.

