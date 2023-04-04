Virgin Orbit, the satellite launching company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday.

The company had been on the brink of collapse ever since a January satellite launch failed. It paused operations in March and furloughed many employees before laying off 85% of its workforce last week.

“While we have taken great efforts to address our financial position and secure additional financing, we ultimately must do what is best for the business,” CEO Dan Hart said in the bankruptcy filing in Delaware.

