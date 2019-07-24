NEW YORK POST:

The man accused of killing Ole Miss student Ally Kostial — shooting her eight times — was wearing bloody clothes and keeping a weapon inside his truck when cops tracked him down this week, according to a new report.

Brandon Theesfeld, 22, of Texas, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of 21-year-old Kostial.

The suspect, who was also enrolled at the University of Mississippi in Oxford but has been suspended following the incident, was booked at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Cops tracked down Theesfeld’s cellphone and credit card, ultimately tracing him to a gas station in South Memphis, Tenn., two days after his alleged victim’s body was discovered, FOX 13 Memphis reported.

A surveillance photo from the gas station, obtained by the outlet, shows Theesfeld wearing an Ole Miss T-shirt and shorts as he walked inside.