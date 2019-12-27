THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

The Kennedy family’s political clout will be tested at the ballot box in 2020.

One member of the nation’s most famous political dynasty will face voters in late summer, with a second leaning toward a late spring contest.

Massachusetts Democratic Senate candidate Joseph Kennedy III, first elected to the House in 2012, has been practically groomed since childhood to run for higher office and is taking the leap in the Sept. 1 primary. And the not-quite-yet-there candidacy, Amy Kennedy, wife of former Rep. Patrick Kennedy of Rhode Island, reflects the rise of women candidates in national politics broadly and the Kennedy family specifically.

Amy Kennedy, 44, is considering vying for the Democratic nomination in a south New Jersey congressional district. The traditionally Republican district, which covers Atlantic City, is currently held by Rep. Jeff Van Drew, 66, a longtime Democratic lawmaker who switched parties last week to become a Republican over President Trump’s impeachment.

Up the Atlantic coast in Massachusetts, her cousin-in-law, Rep. Kennedy, 39, is running for the Democratic Senate nomination against incumbent Ed Markey — a prize tantamount to a general election win in the deep blue state.

Sen. Ted Kennedy, the father of Amy’s husband, commanded the other Massachusetts Senate seat for almost 47 years before his death in 2009. Rep. Kennedy is running on a platform of generational change more than policy differences with Markey, 73, who won the 2013 Senate special election after representing a suburban House Boston district for more than 36 years.

Both are uphill battles.