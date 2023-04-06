Does Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg believe political campaigns are governed by the Boy Scout oath and every candidate must be honest, trustworthy, clean and maybe reverent, too?

Bragg said he’s charging Donald Trump with 34 felonies because Trump sought to “suppress negative information” to boost his chances in the 2016 election.

Trump allegedly pulled strings and paid off two women who could have embarrassed him.

In his press conference Tuesday, Bragg refused to explain the legal basis for his indictment of a former president.

The district attorney will not make his charges legally intelligible because the entire case is a morality play.

