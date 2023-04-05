Alvin Bragg alleges that Donald Trump defrauded voters into electing him president on November 8, 2016.

Alvin Bragg also alleges that the first crime Donald Trump committed occurred on February 14, 2017.

Are you seeing the problem here?

There may not be enough space in the mega-verse to describe the sundry flaws in the Manhattan district attorney’s indictment against the former president of the United States.

It fails, despite its 34 counts, to state a crime. It is time-barred under the statute of limitations.

Bragg is attempting to enforce either federal election laws that a state prosecutor lacks jurisdiction to enforce or state election laws that do not apply to US presidential elections.

The DA’s biggest problem, however, is that his indictment is utterly incoherent.

