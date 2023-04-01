Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office revealed to House Republicans on Friday in a letter obtained by Breitbart News that roughly $5,000 in federal funds has gone toward Bragg’s office’s investigation of former President Donald Trump or the Trump Organization.

The funds, Bragg’s general counsel Leslie Dubeck wrote to three powerful GOP chairmen, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH), James Comer (R-KY), and Bryan Steil (R-WI), came from the Justice Department’s Asset Forfeiture Fund and were used to investigate Trump and his organization between October 2019 and August 2021, before Bragg took office.

Dubeck also noted that the district attorney’s office was enrolled in three federal grant programs, which allocate more than $2 million total to the Manhattan office for its casework, though she stated that no grant money has been used to pay Trump investigation expenses.

The letter served as a response to the Republicans as they continue a tense back and forth with Bragg, whose office indicted Trump on Thursday in an unprecedented move that elicited nationwide reactions.

