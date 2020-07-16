Biz Pac Review:

Brad Parscale was demoted as Trump’s campaign manager and replaced by veteran GOP strategist Bill Stepien in a shakeup that shocked some insiders, who say the move will cement a Trump reelection.

President Trump noted that Parscale will remain a senior advisor to the campaign, as well as its digital czar. Parscale’s ingenious digital strategy was credited for helping Trump beat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump tweeted: “I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the role of Trump Campaign Manager. Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our tremendous digital and data strategies, will remain in that role, while being a Senior Advisor to the campaign. Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together.”

Two campaign officials told Fox News that Parscale will now focus exclusively on managing digital operations, which were crucial to Trump’s victory four years ago.

Some in the Trump camp told Fox that they were “shocked” but not totally surprised by Parscale’s abrupt demotion, since Trump had three campaign managers during his 2016 run.

