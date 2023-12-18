BP halts tanker journeys through the Red Sea as Norwegian oil vessel is attacked with rockets from Yemen and US sends in warship

Oil giant BP has paused all of its tanker journeys through the Red Sea due to attacks by militants in Yemen, after a Norwegian oil tanker was attacked with rockets fired from the country in the latest incident in the vital shipping route.The M/V Swan Atlantic was attacked in the southern Red Sea by multiple projectiles launched from Houthi-controlled territory, US officials told Reuters news agency, prompting the United States to send in a warship.The USS Carney responded to its distress call by moving toward the Cayman Islands-flagged tanker, the officials added. The US official was not authorised to speak publicly about the attack, and so spoke on condition of anonymity and did not give further details, Reuters said. Following the incident, BP announced its decision to pause its tanker journeys through the region, which has increasingly come under attack since the Hamas terror attack on October 7 and subsequent Israeli invasion of Gaza.

