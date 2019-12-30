FOX NEWS:

Outgoing BP CEO Bob Dudley, the man who steered the oil giant through the aftermath of the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill, revealed that his daughter’s friends are taking antidepressants because of their concerns about climate change.

Dudley, who is slated to step down from his position in February, confessed he hated seeing “young people so unhappy, so anxious” about global warming — which is being driven by increasing carbon emissions — the Daily Mail reported.

BP did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Dudley’s daughter, who is a social worker in California, reportedly questioned her father about his job.

“’How you can work for a company that in five years won’t be selling petrol?” she said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I wish the young people today would get more involved in energy — actually getting involved, whether it’s renewables or not,” Dudley said in response to his daughter, according to the outlet. “Because it’s the easiest job to throw rocks. It is just such fun. But you have to have some responsibility for these things and that’s not what everybody’s doing.”