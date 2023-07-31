Boy Scout Leaders Invite LGBTQ Advocates to Jamboree Camp

The Boy Scouts of America scouting organization is inviting “LGBTQ” advocacy at its national jamboree camp in West Virginia.

The advocacy was applauded by LGBTQ advocate Mike De Socio in the Washington Post. “There is value in the type of place it is becoming: one where any kid, of any race or gender or sexual orientation, feels at home,” De Socio wrote.

De Socio has campaigned for an official welcome for gays and lesbians, as well as transsexuals — dubbed “transgenders”– into the national organization. That demand contradicted the organization’s original purpose of redirecting and subsuming young men’s energy to help guide them through their turbulent adolescent years and puberty.

The current welcome for chaotic sexual diversity is being offered to teenagers as the scouting movement shrinks. There were just 15,000 scouts at the 2023 jamboree compared to 40,000 at the 2013 event.

