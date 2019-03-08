SOUTHBEND TRIBUNE:

The 11-year-old boy charged with shooting his father, an Indiana state trooper, used his dad’s service weapon and was upset because his parents had confiscated his video games, records show.

On Feb. 22, the boy shot his father, Indiana State Police officer Matt Makowski, in the buttocks with the officer’s .45-caliber duty weapon, according to court documents. The boy got the gun from Makowski’s locked police vehicle, parked outside the family’s home on Conover Drive in Granger, the records show.

Makowski later told police he kept his weapon locked in his vehicle because he did not want his kids to have access to it.

Police arrived at the family’s home about 11 p.m. on reports of a shooting. The boy surrendered without incident and police found his mother and father in the master bedroom. Makowski was transported to the hospital, and police have said his condition is “steadily improving.”

The boy’s mother told police she and her husband were asleep when she heard a loud “gong” sound and her husband began screaming in pain. Realizing her husband had been shot, she went to look for her son and found the service weapon on the floor outside the room. As she secured the gun and called 911, she saw her son walking up the stairs with a BB gun and Makowski’s duty taser, according to court records.