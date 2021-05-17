the New York Post:

A teen who was being monitored with an ankle bracelet has been arrested in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy whose body was found in a Dallas street.

The child, who suffered multiple fatal wounds from what police say was an “edged weapon,” was identified Sunday by his grieving guardian as Cash Gernon, WFAA reported.

The “happy-go-lucky” boy was sleeping when a suspect, identified by cops as 18-year-old Darriynn Brown, barged into his home through a back door and kidnapped him on Saturday, his guardian said.

Brown is now charged with kidnapping and theft in connection to Cash’s death. He is being held on $750,000 bail, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Brown was busted for evading arrest in late April and the case is still pending, the newspaper reported. Court documents show he lived with his parents just a half-mile from where the boy’s body was found.

The accused kidnapper had been ordered to wear an ankle monitoring bracelet in connection to the prior charge, WFAA reported.

The boy’s grieving mom said she had no idea what allegedly led Brown to target her son, whose body was later discovered in the street by a jogger early Saturday. The teen suspect did not know Cash, his guardian told the station off-camera.

More at The New York Post