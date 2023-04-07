A 12-year-old boy and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with the murders of three teenagers in Florida.

Christopher Atkins, 12, and Robert Robinson, 17, allegedly confessed to at least one of the shootings which have rocked the small town of Ocklawaha, and authorities have launched an urgent manhunt for a third suspect, Tahj Brewton, 16.

Layla Silvernail, 16, Camille Quarles, 16, and an unidentified 17-year-old boy were last week shot together in a car before being discovered over a span of three days within a 5-mile radius.

The victims and their suspected killers were allegedly behind a recent spate of robberies and burglaries to hit the small Florida community.

