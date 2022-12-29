A 10-year-old boy who is charged with fatally shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a VR headset seems more preoccupied with his gadgets than the murder as he faces trial, family members say.

The Milwaukee boy is charged as an adult with first-degree reckless homicide in the November 21 killing of Quiana Mann, 44, who was shot in the face in their home.

The boy’s aunt Rhonda Reid told WTMJ-TV on Tuesday that when she talks to him in custody, he claims not to remember the shooting and quickly shifts the conversation to his favorite topic.

‘When he calls, he’s just like, ‘make sure all my tablets and laptop and everything of mine is properly packaged,” Reid said.

Meanwhile, the boy’s grandmother Lueritha Mann said she can’t bring herself to speak to him, telling the outlet: ‘I hope I do one day, but right now no. He took something very precious from me.’

