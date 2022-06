NEW YORK POST:

A man in London picked the wrong place at the wrong time to stir up trouble.

Julius Francis, a 57-year-old former professional boxer who was once the British champion and in 2000 fought Mike Tyson, is now a security guard at BOXPARK Wembley.

Former British heavyweight champion Julius Francis (who fought Mike Tyson) now working as security at BOXPARK Wembley and dealing with some trouble today…



In the video, a man in a blue du-rag is seen repeatedly yelling obscenities at the security staff and other people who appeared to be workers at the venue, saying “f–k you!” too many times to count, and yelling, “I’ll f–k you up!”

