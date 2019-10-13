NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Boxer Patrick Day is in a medically induced coma after getting knocked out by Charles Conwell in a fight Saturday night. Conwell, 21, knocked out Day, 27, in the 10th round of their super welterweight fight in Chicago. Day’s head bounced off the canvas after Conwell hit him with a right to the ear followed by a left hook. DAZN reported that Day was unconscious as he left the arena. He was rushed out of the ring on a stretcher and had multiple seizures in an ambulance en route to a local hospital. He still unconscious and on a breathing tube an hour after the knockout. BoxingScene and other outlets reported that Day underwent surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

READ MORE AT THE NY DAILY NEWS