Junior Middleweight boxer Patrick Day reportedly remained in a coma early Sunday after undergoing emergency brain surgery following a brutal 10th-round knockout against Charles Conwell. Day, 27, of Freeport, N.Y., struggled to find his footing against Conwell in the fight at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Saturday night. Conwell, a 2016 U.S. Olympian, dropped Day twice in the fourth and eighth rounds before landing a left hook early in the 10th that instantly knocked him out cold.NThe New York fighter was treated by a doctor in the ring for several minutes. It was unclear whether he regained consciousness. He was then taken off on a stretcher by paramedics and rushed to the hospital.

