Middleweight boxer Patrick Day has died days after suffering traumatic brain injuries in a brutal knockout loss, his promoter said Wednesday. Day, 27, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago following his Saturday fight with Charles Conwell on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk’s victorious heavyweight debut against Chazz Witherspoon. “On behalf of Patrick’s family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury,” promoter Lou DiBella said in a statement. “He was a son, brother, and good friend to many. Pat’s kindness, positivity, and generosity of spirit made a lasting impression with everyone he met.” Day (17-4-1, 6 KOs) struggled in his fight with Conwell, a 2016 U.S. Olympian from Cleveland who improved to 11-0 with his win over the Freeport, N.Y. Fighter.

