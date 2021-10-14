Norway bow-and-arrow suspect was flagged for radicalization

NY Post

A Danish man suspected of using a bow and arrow to kill five people and wound two others in Norway — in what authorities say appears to have been an act of terrorism — is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday. The unidentified 37-year-old suspect launched his attack late Wednesday in several locations in the town of Kongsberg, some 40 miles southwest of Oslo, killing four women and a man between the ages of 50 and 70, Police Chief Ole B. Saeverud said. Two people, including an off-duty cop, were wounded in the attack, according to Reuters. “There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” Saeverud told reporters, adding that there were “complicated assessments related to the motive, and it will take time before this is clarified.” The police chief, who did not elaborate on what was meant by being radicalized, said the last report of concern was last year.

