Boston’s woke Democrat Mayor Michelle Wu plans secret no WHITES Christmas party: Aide accidentally sent group email invite meant only for ‘electeds of color’

The Democratic mayor of Boston has sparked outrage after inviting city councilors to a holiday party intended only for ‘electeds of color.’ Michelle Wu’s invitation for the December 13 ‘Electeds of Color Holiday Party’ appeared to have been sent out to all councilors by her aide, Denise DosSantos.DosSantos followed up the email 15 minutes later apologizing for the email, clarifying that it was only meant for the city’s six councilors of color. Seven white council members were reportedly not intended to be invited.

‘I wanted to apologize for my previous email regarding a Holiday Party for tomorrow,’ DosSantos, a black woman, wrote. ‘I did send that to everyone by accident, and I apologize if my email may have offended or came across as so. Sorry for any confusion this may have caused.’ DosSantos made no apology for actually planning to host a racially segregated party. Wu has been slammed by outgoing City Councilor Frank Baker, who told the Boston Herald that it was ‘unfortunate and divisive.’

READ MORE