Students at the Boston University School of Law have been offered therapy to help them ‘navigate these times’ in the wake of three controversial Supreme Court rulings.

The BU Law Student Government Association’s statement was sent to law students on Friday denouncing three major Supreme Court decisions from this week.

These concerned the court outlawing race as a factor in college admissions, quashing President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan, and siding with a Christian graphic designer who refused to create a website for a same-sex wedding.

In a letter, first obtained by Fox News, the student board began by slamming the Supreme Court’s decision in the students admission case.

According to Fox, it reads: ‘[The assenting judges] went so far as to say that the race-based admission system uses race as a negative and operates it as a stereotype.’

READ MORE