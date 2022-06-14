BREITBART:

A group of parents is suing Boston Public Schools over alleged racially discriminatory admissions practices.

Parents Coalition for Academic Excellence is suing the school district over a new policy that limits the number of seats open for certain students from specific ZIP codes. The parents say this policy is racially motivated, and the school district says the policy is set to increase diversity at public schools requiring admissions exams.

According to the Boston Globe, the ZIP code policy is no longer in place, but a diversity-oriented policy has taken its place that groups students into socio-economic categories.

The ZIP code policy was challenged in federal court last year and was upheld, but according to Boston.com, the parents’ challenges are “part of a larger movement intent on having the First Circuit Court of Appeals reverse a ruling by a lower court.”

The effect of the policy has been that fewer white and Asian students have been accepted into the schools, while more black and Latino students have been accepted, the Globe reported.

To that point, the plaintiff brief argues, “Because these students were deprived of seats at the Exam Schools because of their race, the judgment … should be reversed.”

