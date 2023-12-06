Boston newlywed killed in Bahamas vacation shark attack ID’ed as Lauren Erickson Van Wart

The newlywed who was killed by a shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas was identified Tuesday as a beloved math specialist from Massachusetts.

Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, who was vacationing with her husband at Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort, died Monday after sustaining catastrophic injuries from the attack, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a brief update.

Van Wart, of Lowell, had been paddleboarding with her spouse less than a mile off the shore of the five-star resort on New Providence island when the predator dragged her beneath the surface.

A lifeguard who witnessed the horrifying attack rescued the pair in a boat and brought them back to shore, where CPR was administered to the woman.

However, Van Wart suffered “serious injuries to the right side of her body,” including her hip area and her upper limb, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Van Wart’s husband was not injured in the attack.

The couple’s neighbors were devastated by the news.

“Trip of a lifetime, it’s heartbreaking, it really is,” Stack Emerson told CBS News Boston. “Shocking. These poor people, they probably looked forward to this vacation for months.”

READ MORE